Ernst & Young's Indonesia affiliate to pay $1 mln to settle "audit failure"

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Feb 10 An Indonesian affiliate of
global accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) has agreed
to pay a fine of $1 million after the U.S. audit regulator
labelled lapses in its checks of a client's books "audit
failure".
The settlement, announced on Thursday by the Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), is the culmination of the
latest incident that has raised concern about whether major
accounting firms can police affiliates in emerging markets.
Just two months ago, the Brazilian unit of Deloitte & Touche
LLP agreed to pay a PCAOB fine of $8 million to settle
civil charges that it issued and tried to cover up false audit
reports.
In the case of EY, the regulator said an Indonesian member
of EY's global network, KAP Purwantono, Suherman & Surja,
released an audit report of an Indonesian telecommunications
firm in 2011 featuring opinions based on insufficient evidence.
(bit.ly/2kOe0Ne)
A U.S.-based EY partner who reviewed the audit had raised
concerns that the telecommunications firm had not provided
enough support for the accounting of over 4,000 leases for space
in its cellular towers.
The affiliate nevertheless released an unqualified audit
opinion, the PCAOB said.
The regulator also said that shortly before it inspected the
audit in 2012, the affiliate "improperly" created dozens of new
audit work which hampered the inspection.
The PCAOB subsequently imposed a $1 million civil penalty on
the affiliate and sanctioned two individuals: 2011 engagement
partner Roy Iman Wirahardja and James Randall Leali, a former
professional practice director for EY across the Asia-Pacific.
"In their haste to issue audit reports for their client, the
firm and two partners shirked their fundamental duty to obtain
sufficient audit evidence," said Claudius B. Modesti, director
of the PCAOB Division of Enforcement and Investigations.
Wirahardja - who has since left the affiliate - and Leali
neither admitted nor denied the issues raised by PCAOB, the
regulator said.
EY, in an emailed statement, said conduct at the centre of
the issue went against its global code.
"Since the events in this matter, we have continued to
strengthen the rigor in our global audit processes and
policies."
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)