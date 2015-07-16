MOVES-Ernst & Young appoints Dan DeRocco to national tax department

July 16 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP
appointed Dan DeRocco to its national tax department-tax
performance advisory.
DeRocco joins from Deloitte Tax LLP, where he was a director
focused on developing and deploying data orchestrators.
Ernst & Young also appointed Ross Christen as executive
director in Atlanta with its business tax services. Christen was
previously a partner at The Kratos Group.
Art Johnson was appointed executive director with the
indirect practice in Dallas, the firm said. Johnson previously
ran an independent consulting firm.
EY also named Andreea McCann executive director in
international tax services, based in McLean, Virginia. McCann
joins from GE Capital Real Estate, where she worked as the
international tax reporting leader.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)