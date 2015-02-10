版本:
2015年 2月 11日

MOVES-Universal Consensus CEO joins EY human capital team

Feb 10 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said Denise Hummel joined as a principal in its human capital practice.

Hummel was formerly the CEO and founder of Universal Consensus, which was bought by Ernst & Young, where she consulted for corporations and government organizations such as the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

