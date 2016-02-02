CORRECTED-MOVES-Ernst & Young hires team from tax firm BCRS

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
(Corrects company name in headline to "Ernst & Young" from "Ernest & Young")
Feb 2 Ernst & Young LLP said it had hired a team from BCRS Associates LLC, including co-founders John Cook and Joe Bulger, to strengthen its private client services tax practice.
Four executive directors, John Cao, Joseph Fuschetto, William Rabetz and Andrew Vinciguerra, have also joined E&Y from BCRS, Susan Sugg-Nuccio, a spokeswoman for the accounting services firm, said in an email.
Stuart Schlesinger, a founding member of BCRS, has stayed on in a consulting capacity, she said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance