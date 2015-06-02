版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 2日 星期二 18:33 BJT

MOVES-Klaus Woeste joins Ernst & Young from KPMG

June 2 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP appointed Klaus Woeste as a partner within its financial services human capital practice to head the HR advisory team.

Woeste joins from KPMG, where he led the people and change advisory practice for financial services in the UK, Ernst & Young said.

Woeste, who has previously worked at Capgemini and Arthur Andersen, will focus predominantly on banking clients.

He will work closely with the talent and reward team, led by Vishal Khosla, and the people and organizational change team, led by Rob Sinclair, Ernst & Young said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐