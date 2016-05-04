MOVES-Tara Ferris joins EY as a principal

May 4 EY LLP hired Tara Ferris from the Internal Revenue Service to advise large financial institutions on information reporting related matters.

EY appointed Ferris as a principal in the information reporting and withholding practice of the financial services organization in New York.

In her most recent role at the IRS, Ferris was senior counsel with the office of associate chief counsel (international). (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)