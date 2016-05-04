MOVES-Tara Ferris joins EY as a principal

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 EY LLP hired Tara Ferris from the Internal Revenue Service to advise large financial institutions on information reporting related matters.
EY appointed Ferris as a principal in the information reporting and withholding practice of the financial services organization in New York.
In her most recent role at the IRS, Ferris was senior counsel with the office of associate chief counsel (international). (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: