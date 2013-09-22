Ernst & Young set to hire 3,700 people in Britain by June 2014 -report

Sept 22 Ernst & Young LLP, one of the
"Big Four" accountancy firms, is set to hire 3,700 people in
Britain alone by the end of June 2014 to satisfy growing demand
for business advice, the Times reported on Sunday.
The firm, which currently has 11,000 employees in Britain,
will take on 2,400 professionals, including partners, and 1,300
students spread almost equally across its assurance, tax,
advisory and transactions units, the newspaper said. ()
"We're seeing a huge reduction in the number of businesses
looking to cut costs, and more looking instead to take on the
risks associated with growth," the Times quoted Ernst & Young
Chairman Steve Varley as saying.
Ernst & Young was not available for comment outside regular
business hours.