Canadian regulator takes Ernst & Young to task on Zungui Haixi

TORONTO, June 24 Accounting firm Ernst & Young
(E&Y) conducted improper audits of Chinese clothing and footwear
retailer Zungui Haixi before it collapsed in 2011 following
claims of fraud, Canada's top securities regulator alleged on
Monday.
Toronto-listed Zungui was one of several Chinese companies
with North American listings to come under pressure in the wake
of fraud allegations against now defunct Chinese forestry
company Sino-Forest Corp.
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Canada's largest
securities regulator, ordered a halt in trading of Zungui's
stock two years ago after the company said Ernst & Young halted
its audit pending an investigation into "inconsistencies" in the
company's bank documents.
However on Monday, the OSC alleged the accounting firm
failed to act on a timely basis, despite seeing a number of red
flags in the company's financial statements. It said E&Y failed
to conduct a sufficient review, leaving key evidence in the
hands of a staff member with limited experience.
A spokeswoman for E&Y said the firm intends to "vigorously
defend" itself against the OSC's allegations.
"Issues concerning Zungui Haixi came to light as a result of
actions we took during our 2011 audit," said Erika Bennett, a
Toronto-based spokeswoman for E&Y. "We brought these issues to
the attention of the audit committee and management, and
eventually resigned as auditor. We have cooperated with the OSC
throughout its subsequent investigation."
However, the regulator alleges E&Y's failure to comply with
generally accepted auditing standards during its audits of
Zungui Haixi - ahead of its initial public offering in 2009 and
a subsequent annual audit in 2010 - constituted breaches of the
Ontario Securities Act.
The OSC said to conduct the IPO audit, E&Y assembled a team
overseen by a partner in the firm's China Market Group, but the
partner did not review any of the underlying evidence gathered
during the audit, instead only limiting her review to summary
documents.
The regulator said E&Y's original senior manager for the IPO
audit did not understand Chinese and had no experience with
audits of China-based companies.
It alleged she was removed from the file after she informed
the partner that she was "clearly not the right person to review
the fieldwork in detail as much of the documentation in the
working papers is in Chinese."
Her replacement also did not understand the language and
also had no auditing experience with China-based companies, the
OSC said.
A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for July 15.