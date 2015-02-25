MOVES-Cathleen Koch joins E&Y as Americas tax policy leader

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 25 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP named Cathleen Koch principal and Americas tax policy leader.
Koch joins from the office of senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, where she served as chief adviser on tax and economic policy, E&Y said.
She will continue the development of E&Y's network of tax policy professionals across member firms in more than 30 countries in the Americas. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.