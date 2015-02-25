MOVES-Cathleen Koch joins E&Y as Americas tax policy leader

Feb 25 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP named Cathleen Koch principal and Americas tax policy leader.

Koch joins from the office of senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, where she served as chief adviser on tax and economic policy, E&Y said.

She will continue the development of E&Y's network of tax policy professionals across member firms in more than 30 countries in the Americas. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)