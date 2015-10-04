MOVES-Ernst & Young names Omar Ali UK financial services leader

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
Oct 4 Ernst & Young LLP named Omar Ali as its UK financial services leader, replacing Chris Price, who will lead the audit firm's global people advisory services.
Ali has been EY's UK banking and capital markets leader since January 2012.
He will also become a member of EY's UK board and the executive board of EY's EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa) financial services business. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: