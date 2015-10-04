版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 5日 星期一 07:01 BJT

MOVES-Ernst & Young names Omar Ali UK financial services leader

Oct 4 Ernst & Young LLP named Omar Ali as its UK financial services leader, replacing Chris Price, who will lead the audit firm's global people advisory services.

Ali has been EY's UK banking and capital markets leader since January 2012.

He will also become a member of EY's UK board and the executive board of EY's EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa) financial services business. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐