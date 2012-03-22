Ernst & Young pays $120 mln to end Swiss legal saga

* Largest ever payment by an audit company in Switzerland
* No admission of liability from Ernst & Young
* Payment gives BCGE extraordinary profit of 22 mln Sfr
ZURICH, March 22 Big-four audit firm Ernst &
Young has agreed to pay 110 million Swiss francs
($120.4 million) to end a long-running legal dispute over its
auditing of Banque Cantonal de Geneve, which had to be
bailed out by the state.
The payment, which will be made to the State of Geneva, BCGE
and the City of Geneva, is the largest amount ever paid by an
audit company in Switzerland to settle a legal wrangle, and is
the audit company's maximum insurance coverage.
"This agreement is an important stage in the gradual
resolution of a series of conflicts born from the management of
the bank in the 1990s," said BCGE in a statement.
To allow the payment, attorney general Daniel Zappeli
withdrew his appeal against the acquittal in an earlier case of
the two former Ernst & Young auditors charged over their
auditing of the bank.
The audit firm said all civil litigation relating to the
BCGE case had been settled without any admission of liability
from Ernst & Young.
"The parties have reached a mutual agreement allowing them
to conclude this dispute, putting an end to litigation in
relation to matters that occurred more than 15 years ago. Ernst
& Young can now put this long-standing matter behind us," the
group said.
BCGE was bailed out in 2000 by the state, its majority
shareholder which set aside 2.7 billion francs to cover bad
loans, after the bank accumulated 6.6 billion francs in problem
debt from property-backed lending.
In 2003, Geneva authorities launched a civil lawsuit
demanding 3 billion francs from Ernst & Young's Swiss arm after
an analysis of BCGE losses allegedly showed several lapses by
the audit firm, including the certification of false accounts.
"This agreement resolves several reciprocal complaints and
allows the bank to record an extraordinary profit of 22 million
Swiss francs due to the waiver of claims against Ernst & Young,"
BCGE said.