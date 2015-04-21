版本:
2015年 4月 21日

MOVES- David Emmel joins E&Y Financial Services Organization

April 21 Ernst & Young Financial Services Organization, part of audit firm Ernst & Young LLP, appointed David Emmel executive director.

Emmel will be a senior leader within the practice's financial service risk management liquidity risk team.

Before joining E&Y, Emmel led the interagency group at the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System responsible for proposing and finalizing the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

