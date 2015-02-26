版本:
MOVES-Ray Iler joins EY wealth & asset management

Feb 26 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP said Ray Iler will join its financial services organization's wealth & asset management practice.

Iler will be responsible for providing professional services to EY's hedge fund, private equity and venture capital clients.

Iler was previously regional leader of Deloitte's hedge fund practice on the West Coast. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
