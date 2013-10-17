版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Eros International provides update on NYSE listing

Oct 17 Eros International PLC : * The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have

not yet been determined. * Filed amendment no.4 to registration statement on form f-1 with U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission * NYSE listing currently expected to be no earlier than 4th November 2013. * Proposed cancellation of co's admission to aim is expected to take place at
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐