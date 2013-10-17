BRIEF-Eros International provides update on NYSE listing

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
Oct 17 Eros International PLC : * The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have
not yet been determined. * Filed amendment no.4 to registration statement on form f-1 with U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission * NYSE listing currently expected to be no earlier than 4th November 2013. * Proposed cancellation of co's admission to aim is expected to take place at
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'