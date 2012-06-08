UPDATE 1-Eros puts planned NYSE listing on ice

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
* Has not determined when to launch intended NYSE listing
* Cites current U.S. equity market conditions
* To remain listed on London's junior AIM market
LONDON, June 8 India-focused film producer and distributor Eros International PLC said it was delaying plans for a U.S. initial public offering of up to $250 million, blaming current conditions in the country's equity markets.
The move to the New York Stock Exchange by Eros, behind Bollywood films including "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" (You Only Live Once) and "RA.One", had appeared imminent after the firm made an announcement in May regarding U.S. listing regulations.
"Given the current U.S. equity market conditions, the company has not yet determined when to launch its intended NYSE listing," Eros said in a statement on Friday.
Shares in the company traded down 13 percent to 220 pence at 0720 GMT, valuing the firm at around 90 million pounds ($140 million).
A further announcement would be made when more clarity on timing was available, Eros added.
Gripped by fears that Europe's debt crisis is driving the world economy into a ditch, companies are delaying plans to raise capital amid weak investor demand for IPOs, particularly after Facebook's recent botched IPO.
Eros said in March it would cancel its listing on London's junior AIM market and move to a U.S. listing as capital markets there would provide increased liquidity, access to additional capital on better terms and a more relevant peer group.
The company, which will remain listed on AIM in the meantime, had named Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS Securities as the underwriters to the offering.
