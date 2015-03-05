Erste competing for Citi Hungarian retail business -website Portfolio

BUDAPEST, March 5 Erste Group is
competing with several other banks for the retail business of
Citibank in Hungary, where it may post a profit already
this year, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said in an interview
with website Portfolio on Thursday.
"This is the only bank in which we expressed concrete
interest in Hungary," Treichl was cited as saying. "We are open
to acquisitions but not at any price."
Treichl also said he had previously signaled to Raiffeisen's
chief that whatever Raiffeisen decided about its
Hungarian operations, Erste was "open to grow in Hungary, also
via acquisitions."
"Since then, however, I don't know what they think about the
future of their Hungarian unit," Treichl said, adding that he
did not expect any meaningful talks in this respect in the next
few months.
