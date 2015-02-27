UPDATE 1-Austria's Erste Group sees lower 2015 operating profit

(Adds details for statement)
VIENNA Feb 27 Austria's Erste Group Bank
, the number three lender to emerging Europe, said on
Friday it expects operating earnings to decline this year after
booking a surprise fourth-quarter profit.
"Operating result is expected to decline in the mid-single
digits on the back of lower but sustainable operating results in
Hungary...and Romania as well as the persistent low interest
rate environment," Erste said in a statement.
"For 2015, loan growth in the low single digits and a
significant decline in risk costs are anticipated," it said.
The bank made an operating profit of 3.09 billion euros
($3.46 billion) for 2014. For the fourth quarter alone, Erste
reported a 42 million euro net profit as lending grew and asset
quality improved.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a
quarterly loss of 33.6 million euros, bringing Erste's 2014 loss
to 1.52 billion. But the unexpected fourth-quarter profit meant
the lender posted an annual loss of 1.44 billion euros, within
the 1.4-1.6 billion euros range Erste itself had
forecast
On risks to its guidance, Erste said: "Consumer protection
initiatives, for example potential pre-election (Swiss franc
lending) legislation in Croatia, as well as geopolitical risks
(such as the) Eastern Ukraine conflict (and) Greece could have a
negative impact on Erste Group's operating environment."
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
