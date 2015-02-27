UPDATE 1-Austria's Erste Group sees lower 2015 operating profit

(Adds details for statement)

VIENNA Feb 27 Austria's Erste Group Bank , the number three lender to emerging Europe, said on Friday it expects operating earnings to decline this year after booking a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

"Operating result is expected to decline in the mid-single digits on the back of lower but sustainable operating results in Hungary...and Romania as well as the persistent low interest rate environment," Erste said in a statement.

"For 2015, loan growth in the low single digits and a significant decline in risk costs are anticipated," it said.

The bank made an operating profit of 3.09 billion euros ($3.46 billion) for 2014. For the fourth quarter alone, Erste reported a 42 million euro net profit as lending grew and asset quality improved.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a quarterly loss of 33.6 million euros, bringing Erste's 2014 loss to 1.52 billion. But the unexpected fourth-quarter profit meant the lender posted an annual loss of 1.44 billion euros, within the 1.4-1.6 billion euros range Erste itself had forecast

On risks to its guidance, Erste said: "Consumer protection initiatives, for example potential pre-election (Swiss franc lending) legislation in Croatia, as well as geopolitical risks (such as the) Eastern Ukraine conflict (and) Greece could have a negative impact on Erste Group's operating environment."

($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber and Kenneth Maxwell)