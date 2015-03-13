版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 18:43 BJT

MOVES-Erste Asset Management names Stepan Mikolasek head of equity

March 13 Erste Asset Management, part of Erste Group Bank AG, appointed Stepan Mikolasek as head of its newly created equity management team.

Mikolasek, who has more than 15 years of experience as an investment manager, will be responsible for all equity-related activities and report to Chief Investment Officer Gerold Permoser, the company said.

Erste also named Peter Szopo head of the equity team in Vienna and chief equity strategist.

Mikolasek was earlier chief investment officer and member of the board of Erste Asset Management group's Czech investment company.

The appointment is effective March 16, the company said.

Peter Szopo has been adviser for equity fund management in Central and East European equity markets with Erste Asset Management since May 2013, the company said.

(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐