BRIEF-Erytech Pharma gets new patent in U.S. in asparaginase field

Oct 20 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Gets new patent in U.S. in asparaginase field

* Patent protects the process and methods detecting neutralizing factor activity of asparaginase in patients, including anti-asparaginase antibody

* Patent effective until 2029