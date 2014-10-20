版本:
BRIEF-Erytech Pharma gets new patent in U.S. in asparaginase field

Oct 20 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Gets new patent in U.S. in asparaginase field

* Patent protects the process and methods detecting neutralizing factor activity of asparaginase in patients, including anti-asparaginase antibody

* Patent effective until 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
