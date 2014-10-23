版本:
BRIEF-Espirito Santo Saude announces UBS AG disposal of its shares

Oct. 23 Espirito Santo Suade SA :

* Informed on Wednesday that following the takeover process finished on Oct. 14, UBS AG disposed of 2.68 million shares from its stake in Espirito Santo Saude on Oct. 20

* After the transaction, UBS holds 8,605 shares, representing 0.01 pct of Espirito Santo Saude share capital

Source text: [bit.ly/1wlSjDG]

Further company coverage: [ ]
