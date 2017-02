ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 5 Workers at Chile's giant Escondida mine on Friday signed a deal to end a two-week strike and will gradually resume operations on Saturday morning, union leader Marcelo Tapia said.

The shutdown at the world's top copper deposit stoked fears of a global supply shortage and has raised fears of fresh labor unrest in Chile, the world's No.1 copper producer. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Simon Gardner)