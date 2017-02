ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 4 The main union at the Chile's giant Escondida mine said on Thursday that a two-week strike was not near ending at the world's top copper deposit.

Miners were set to vote on whether to give union leaders the power to return to the negotiation table to improve the latest offer from mine owner BHP Billiton.

BHP (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) on Wednesday told workers it refused to improve a bonus offer as talks to end the stoppage appeared to stall. It has resubmitted an offer that workers had previously rejected.