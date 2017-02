ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 5 - ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Aug 5 Hundreds of workers on Friday accepted a company offer to end a two-week strike at the world's top copper mine, Chile's Escondida, in an initial vote that indicated the stoppage may be in its final hours.

Results from a second vote held by a group of workers at the mine site were still pending, a union source said. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Will Waterman)