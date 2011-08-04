Chile Escondida union says to mull new strike offer

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 3 The main union at the world's top copper deposit, Chile's Escondida, said on Wednesday it will analyze a new offer by the mine operator aimed at ending a 13-day strike that has fanned global supply fears.

The union said in a statement it will inform workers of the new offer in a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Mine owner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) told workers it refused to improve a bonus offer as talks to end the stoppage appeared to stall. (Reporting by Moises Avila)