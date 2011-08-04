Chile Escondida union says strike offer falls short

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 3 The main union at the world's top copper deposit, Chile's Escondida, said on Wednesday that a new company offer to end a 13-day strike did not fulfill workers' expectations.

Union leader Marcelo Tapia told Reuters a decision over the proposal would depend on a vote by workers.

Mine owner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) told workers it refused to improve a bonus offer as talks to end the stoppage appeared to stall. (Reporting by Moises Avila)