Chile Escondida union says strike offer falls short

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 3 The main union at the world's top copper deposit, Chile's Escondida, said on Wednesday that a new company offer to end a 13-day strike did not fulfill workers' expectations.
Union leader Marcelo Tapia told Reuters a decision over the proposal would depend on a vote by workers.
Mine owner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) told workers it refused to improve a bonus offer as talks to end the stoppage appeared to stall. (Reporting by Moises Avila)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources