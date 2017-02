ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 4 The main union at the world's top copper deposit, Chile's Escondida, said on Thursday workers will vote on whether to negotiate on the basis of a company offer aimed at ending a two-week strike, a union leader said.

Mine owner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) on Wednesday told workers it refused to improve a bonus offer as talks to end the stoppage appeared to stall. It has resubmitted an offer that workers had previously rejected.