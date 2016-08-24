版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 01:17 BJT

Emerging markets-focused hedge fund ESG to separate from Carlyle

Aug 24 The partners of Emerging Sovereign Group LLC (ESG) have agreed to buy back the majority stake in the emerging markets-focused hedge fund manager that was acquired by Carlyle Group LP in 2011, a Carlyle spokesman said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Carlyle has chosen to focus more on credit-oriented investment strategies, such as direct lending, distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations, while ESG has remained an equity-focused hedge fund firm. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

