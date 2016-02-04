Eskom wants "affordable coal" as it seeks 2 bln tonnes by 2051-official

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
CAPE TOWN Feb 4 South African power utility Eskom will over the next decade source an average of 22 million tonnes a year of coal from new supply agreements as it seeks to have 2 billion tonnes in stock by 2051, a senior official said on Thursday.
Vusi Mboweni, Eskom's general manager for primary energy, said at an energy coal conference the company would seek to ensure "that we have access to coal that is affordable".
Coals supplies almost 90 percent of the power needs in Africa's most developed economy. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.