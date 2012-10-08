版本:
ESM appoints banks for European roadshow

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has appointed Deutsche Bank, RBS and SG CIB to arrange investor meetings across Europe in early November, bank sources said.

The roadshow will take place in London, Frankfurt and Paris, with sources saying the eurozone sovereign rescue fund will target its first bond offering in early January.

The ESM, which was officially inaugurated on Monday, has already met investors in Asia, sources said.

