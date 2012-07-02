Europe's market watchdog probes rating agencies-FT

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, July 2 The European markets watchdog is investigating whether the big three credit ratings agencies' methods of evaluating banks are rigorous and transparent enough, its chairman Steven Maijoor told the Financial Times on Monday.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) is inspecting Standard & Poor's (S&P), Fitch and Moody's Investors Service, and it expects to finish by the end of the year, the newspaper said.
Maijoor said mass downgrades, such as Moody's change of stance on 15 global banks last month, "raised concerns about whether there are sufficient analytical resources" at the ratings agencies.
He told the newspaper that Esma was not attempting to influence the ratings but was only asking that the agencies' choices made economic sense and were logical.
S&P told the FT that it was looking forward to explaining the steps it had taken to "maximise the transparency, quality and consistency" of its bank ratings. The other two agencies declined to comment to the newspaper.
The ratings firms must register and remain in good standing with the regulator to operate in Europe although the agency has never taken an enforcement action since its founding two years ago.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS