Esperion's drug lowers blood fat in mid-stage study

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
Sept 3 Esperion Therapeutics Inc said its drug reduced levels of bad blood fat in a mid-stage trial among patients with high levels of cholesterol, when added to a standard of care treatment.
The company said the drug lowered bad cholesterol by an additional 22 percent, compared with a placebo, after eight weeks of use with another drug atorvastatin. The placebo group showed no additional reduction in cholesterol.
The drug was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported, Esperion said.
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.