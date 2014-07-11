UK regulator says it temporarily restricted short selling in BES

BRIEF-First Bancorp reports Q1 EPS $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, July 11 Britain's financial regulator said on Friday that it has temporarily restricted short selling in shares of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES).
In a statement the Financial Conduct Authority said the ban affects anyone trading on any UK venue on which the instrument is traded, with the only exemptions for certain market making transactions.
Shares in Portugal's largest listed bank were suspended on Thursday after plunging as much as 19 percent in morning trading amid fears about its exposure to companies in the wider group controlled by the powerful Espirito Santo clan. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $116.3 million versus $117.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capella Education Company reports first quarter 2017 results