Espirito Santo debt attracts potential buyers at 2 pct of face value

LISBON, Sept 2 Banque Privee Espirito Santo,
part of the Espirito Santo family's business empire, has told
clients that there are potential buyers for debt issued by
troubled holding company Espirito Santo International, a source
close to the bank said.
The Lausanne-based private bank said in a letter to clients
there were potential buyers willing to pay for the illiquid debt
at 2 percent of face value, the source said.
The price would imply a 98 percent loss for investors in the
holding company, which is part of Portugal's Espirito Santo
family's crumbling web of businesses.
This marks one of the first indications of what creditors of
the Espirito Santo group of companies might receive.
In early July, the Swiss private bank became the first
Espirito Santo group entity to acknowledge that its clients had
not been reimbursed on debt issued by Espirito Santo
International.
This holding company has around 630 million euros (827
million US dollar) in tradable debt instruments in the market,
including commercial paper and bonds, while its total debt
exceeds 6 billion euros.
Portuguese financial regulators knew in January about deep
financial problems at Espirito Santo International, which
continued to borrow heavily in the months that followed.
The family empire issued 5 billion euros of new debt in the
first half of 2014, according to people familiar with the
matter, just as the clan's businesses were running into trouble.
Requests for creditor protection by family holdings Espirito
Santo International, Espirito Santo Financial Group and Rioforte
in July ultimately led to a state-organised 4.9 billion euro
rescue of Portugal's largest listed lender Banco Espirito Santo
on Aug. 3 related to its exposure to the Espirito Santo
family businesses.
The source said the information provided by Banque Privee
Espirito Santo did not constitute an offer to buy nor a
recommendation to sell the debt.
"BPES only transmitted the information supplied by market
players in fulfilling its duty to the clients to keep them
informed and to track the situation at ESI," the source said.
"The information is that there is buying interest for ESI debt
at 2 percent of face value."
The source said debt issued by other troubled Espirito Santo
holdings Rioforte and ESFIL that is held by clients was likely
to attract higher offers since they hold their own assets.
Espirito Santo International is the Espirito Santo family's
Luxembourg-based umbrella holding company that has been under
creditor protection since July after failing to meet its debt
obligations.
BPES is owned by Espirito Santo Financial Group,
which in July sold part of the bank to CBH Compagnie Bancaire
Helvetique. BPES did not disclose any details on the debt held
by its clients.
