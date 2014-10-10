版本:
BRIEF-CMVM says rejects UnitedHealth Group Inc. offer for Espirito Santo Health Care

Oct 10 Espirito Santo Saude SA :

* UnitedHealth Group Inc. offer to Espirito Santo Health Care Investments SA rejected on Thursday by the regulator - CMVM

* Offer rejected as it was not conforming to takeover's legal frame with effect on Espirito Santo Saude ongoing takeover Source text: bit.ly/1va65LI

