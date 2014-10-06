版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 6日 星期一 22:29 BJT

ESPN signs nine-year deal with NBA

Oct 6 Cable sports channel ESPN and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have signed a nine-year deal, starting with the 2016-17 season.

As part of the agreement, ESPN, which is partly owned by Walt Disney Co, will increase its NBA-focused programming with 750 new hours of NBA content.

The two have also established a framework to negotiate the launch of a new offering in which the league would receive equity interest, ESPN said. (es.pn/Z8TgTM) (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐