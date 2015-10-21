版本:
Disney's ESPN to eliminate over 300 positions - source

Oct 21 Walt Disney Co's sports network ESPN is reorganizing and eliminating over 300 positions, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The reorganization was announced Wednesday morning in a memo to employees by ESPN president John Skipper. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

