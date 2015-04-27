UPDATE 2-ESPN sues Verizon, escalates battle over new pay-TV offering

(Adds background, details on CBS and analyst quotes)
By Jennifer Saba and Malathi Nayak
April 27 ESPN sued Verizon Communications
on Monday for breach of contract involving a new pay-TV
offering, as the cable sports network fired the latest volley in
a mounting battle with the telecommunications company.
ESPN, a division of Walt Disney Co, said in a filing
in the Supreme Court of New York State that Verizon violated its
obligations "under certain license agreements" and it wants
Verizon to pay.
The dispute involves Verizon's new Custom TV service,
offering a slimmer package of 36 fixed channels with the option
to add on genre-specific packages such as sports, kids or news.
It lets subscribers change their packages based on their
preferences every month.
In traditional subscriptions, customers pay for a large
group of networks, often including ESPN.
Anthony DiClemente, an analyst at Nomura, said he could not
recall seeing a lawsuit like this one.
"It's largely before the papers are signed before the ink is
dried on the media contracts we see disputes and blackouts," he
said. "It's rare there is a lawsuit about a deal that has been
agreed upon."
Verizon's Custom TV is a small step in the direction of
letting customers build their own pay-TV service. Media
companies have long resisted this partly because of concerns
subscribers will drop less popular channels.
ESPN and other media companies with a lot of sports content
say the package violates their contracts with Verizon.
A Verizon spokesman said the company is in compliance of
existing agreements.
"Consumers have spoken loud and clear that they want choice
and the industry should be focused on what the consumer wants
and giving them what they want," he said.
ESPN said in a statement, "We simply ask that Verizon abide
by the terms of our contracts."
Verizon announced on Monday that programming from CBS Sports
Network will be available on Custom TV starting May
1.
Twenty-First Century Fox and Comcast's
NBC Universal also said last week that the new Verizon offering
violated the terms of their contracts.
It was unclear whether Fox and NBC planned to follow ESPN's
lead and file suit. A spokeswoman for NBC declined to comment
and a spokesman for Fox was not immediately available to
comment.
Verizon will have to depend on ESPN and others to provide
content for its new online video service that is expected to
release this summer, Craig Moffett, an analyst at
MofettNathanson, said.
