UPDATE 2-Esprit reassures investors on turnaround efforts

By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, Feb 23 Esprit Holdings Ltd
, the struggling Asian retailer focused on crisis-hit
Europe, said plans to restore long-term profitability were on
track, sending its shares up 25 percent to a five-month peak.
The company depends on Europe, where a deepening debt crisis
has battered demand, for about four-fifths of its sales.
First-half net profit fell 74 percent, it said on Thursday, a
smaller drop than analysts had expected.
"Going into the second half of the financial year, we will
continue the rigorous and systematic implementation of our
transformation plan in a continued challenging business
environment," it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
Esprit, whose rivals include Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB
, U.S. group GAP Inc and Spain's Inditex SA
, is in the midst of a costly restructuring after its
chief financial officer resigned and the company admitted late
last year that its brand had "lost its soul".
Esprit said on Thursday the company continued to face
economic challenges, especially in Europe where reduced consumer
confidence and restricted credit had hit its wholesale business
and expansion.
It also blamed high raw material costs and said it was in
the process of setting up new sourcing offices in Indonesia and
India, which would open in the second and fourth quarters of
2012, respectively.
SHARES SURGE
Shares in Esprit, which has fallen in rankings to become
Asia's No.7 apparel retailer by market value from third place a
year ago, made their biggest single-day gain in percentage terms
since January 1998. They have risen more than 77 percent this
year.
"It (the results overall) gave investors confidence that the
transformation plan was on track to produce fruitful results,"
said Daniel Wong, an analyst at Oriental Patron Financial Group.
Analysts said the operating margin of about 4-5 percent due
to cost-saving measures was unexpected and stronger than the
company's guidance of about 1-2 percent for the full year.
Esprit's shares plunged 73 percent in 2011, weighed down by
scepticism over its turnaround plan, lagging a 20 percent fall
in Hong Kong's benchmark index.
The fashion group said it aims to double sales and points of
sales in China by June 2015. It said in September that it wanted
to double China sales to HK$6 billion ($772.12 million) over the
next four years and expand its point-of-sales network to 1,900
from 1,000.
Its number of directly managed stores rose by 27 to 1,168 as
of the end of 2011, with 314 of these in China, an increase of
14. It expects its first e-shop in Asia Pacific to commence
operations in China in the second half of the financial year.
Esprit said it now had a presence in 194 Chinese cites, up
from 185 as end June 2011 and would accelerating expansion in
the second fiscal half.
The company is on track to close its directly managed
stores in North America by end-March 2012 and will continue to
look for a licensing partner.
Esprit had said earlier it was in the process of closing
its stores in that region and may eventually close all its
outlets there if it failed to find a partner to take care of the
business.
EARNINGS BEAT FORECASTS
Esprit, which sells everything from bed sheets to jeans,
reported a net profit of HK$555 million ($71.57 million) for the
six months ended December. Its earnings have fallen for nearly
four years in a row.
The result beat an average estimate of HK$193 million from
three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, and was lower than a
net profit of HK$2.14 billion a year earlier.
Analyst forecasts ranged from a HK$391 million profit to a
HK$5 million loss.
Turnover fell to HK$16.70 billion during the six-month
period from HK$17.69 billion a year earlier.
Revenue from its retail business eased slightly to HK$9.84
billion from HK$9.96 billion a year earlier, while wholesale
revenue fell to HK$6.73 billion from HK$7.62 billion.
Esprit, which also competes in Asia with Japan's Fast
Retailing, has said it is investing more than HK$18
billion in the company until its fiscal year ending 2015 to
rebuild its brand.