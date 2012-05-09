Esprit says 9-mth sales down 7.2 pct in HK dlr terms

HONG KONG May 9 Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said total sales in the nine months ended March fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier in Hong Kong dollar terms, and were also down in local currency terms.

Stripping out the foreign exchange impact, revenue in the period fell 9.3 percent in local currency terms. Wholesale revenue was down 15.5 percent in local currency terms, while retail revenue fell 4.5 percent.

Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, U.S. group GAP Inc and Spain's Inditex SA, reported sales turnover of HK$24 billion ($3.09 billion) in Hong Kong dollar terms for July-March, down from HK$25.86 billion a y e ar earlier, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Wednesday.

Sales in Europe, which accounted for 78.6 percent of total turnover during the period, fell 9.5 percent in local currency terms while Asia-Pacific sales fell 8.6 percent and North America declined 6.4 percent.

Retail store sales fell 3 percent during the period, it said.

Esprit, which is in the midst of a costly restructuring after its chief financial officer resigned and admitted late last year that its brand had "lost its soul", had earlier in April that it hired Thomas Tang, former chief financial officer of blue chip property developer Sino Land Co Ltd as group chief financial officer.

In February, Esprit reported a first-half net profit decline of 74 percent at HK$555 million, a smaller drop than analysts had expected, with turnover decreasing 5.6 percent to HK$16.7 billion. It said its plans to restore long-term profitability were on track.