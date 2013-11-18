版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一 22:50 BJT

BRIEF-ESSA Bancorp to buy Franklin Security Bancorp for about $15.7 mln

Nov 18 ESSA Bancorp Inc : * Essa bancorp, inc., and Franklin security bancorp announce signing of merger

agreement * Under terms of agreement, stockholders of fsb will receive $9.75 per share or

an aggregate of approximately $15.7 million * Says the merger is expected to be immediately accretive to Essa bancorp's

earnings upon closing * Says targeting earnings per share accretion of $0.03 per share in the first

clean quarter * Under deal Essa Bancorp will acquire Franklin security bancorp and its wholly

owned unit in an all cash transaction * Essa Bancorp expects to retain richard mebane, Franklin Security's CEO, who

will be a market president * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐