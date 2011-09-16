Essar Energy eyeing oil, gas assets overseas - report

MUMBAI, Sept 16 Essar Energy is in
talks with global oil majors including Exxon Mobil ,
Chevron , Shell (RDSa.L) and ConocoPhilips to
acquire oil and gas assets in Africa, Latin America and
Australia, the Economic Times reported on Friday.
"We are in active discussions with Exxon, Chevron, Shell and
ConocoPhilips and are keen to partner in the development of
their oil and gas blocks..." the paper quoted an unnamed company
official as saying.
"Both from a valuation and production point of view these
assets are quite attractive as we are keen to invest primarily
in developed and producing assets," the official told the paper.
London-listed Essar Energy already holds assets in Africa
and Europe.
The company is part of the Essar Group, controlled by Indian
billionaire brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, which has interests
in steel, ports and logistics and telecommunications.
In February, it agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L)
Stanlow refinery in northwest England for $350 million.
An Essar group spokesman declined to comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)