Essar signs $1 bln financing deal with China

MUMBAI May 21 Essar Energy Plc on Tuesday signed a $1 billion financial cooperation agreement with the China Development Bank and PetroChina International Co. Ltd. , according to a document seen by Reuters.

Detail of the deal - signed in Mumbai during a visit by the Chinese premier - were not immediately known.

Sources on Monday told Reuters that the debt would be backed by a supply of refined fuels by Essar Oil, a subsidiary of Essar Energy, to PetroChina.