India's Essar opens Geneva trading office, expands Europe footprint

LONDON/NEW DELHI Nov 12 Indian refiner Essar
Group has set up an office in Geneva to trade crude oil, refined
petroleum products, coal, iron ore and steel, the head of the
new company told Reuters on Wednesday.
The entity, PeaKom SA, began operations in September and
will be a global trading platform for Essar, according to Chief
Executive Gilles Sayer.
The opening cements the company's involvement in Europe,
bolstering a presence that already includes London-based traders
and the 245,000 barrel per day (bpd) Stanlow refinery in the UK.
"At this stage, the company in Geneva will straddle all the
commodity flows of Essar," Sayer said, adding it could grow
beyond that. In an emailed statement, PeaKom said it will use
its banking relationships and deal origination as a
"one-stop-shop" for Essar commodities.
Raman Jaggi, group treasurer of Essar, will serve as
PeaKom's chief financial officer, and Guillaume de la Ville,
formerly of BNP Paribas and Gunvor, has started as head of trade
finance. Tarun Naruka, Essar's former corporate finance lead and
Thibaut Barthelmé, formerly of Crédit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank, are also working with PeaKom.
Sources said the office includes up to ten people, but Sayer
declined to comment on the number of staff.
The expansion of Essar's European operations indicate that
it is looking to maintain a long-term presence in the region,
which could be of comfort to staff at the Stanlow refinery in
Britain who watched as the Milford Haven plant in Wales was
shuttered last week.
Jobs at European refiners are at risk as analysts say more
than 1 million barrels per day of refining capacity in Europe
will close due to fierce competition from state-of-the-art
refineries opening in the Middle East and Asia.
The Stanlow refinery mothballed a crude distillation unit
that accounted for one third of its production capacity in
September in an effort to save the plant. Its capacity dropped
to around 195,000 bpd from 296,000 as a result.
