Deal with Rosneft is U.S. sanctions-compliant, says Essar Group CEO

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Oct 16 The $12.9 billion sale of India's
Essar Oil to a group led by Russia's Rosneft does not
run foul of U.S. sanctions imposed against the majority
state-owned Russian energy firm, parent Essar Group's CEO said
on Sunday.
The sale, which was signed on Saturday. It is the biggest
foreign acquisition ever in India and Russia's largest outbound
deal.
The deal that will give Rosneft, commodities
trading house Trafigura and private investment group
United Capital Partners a 98 percent stake in Essar's oil arm is
"US-sanctions compliant," said Essar Group's chief executive,
Prashant Ruia.
He said the deal did not violate the economic sanctions
imposed by the U.S. government on Russian entities over Russia's
role in the Ukraine crisis. "The way it is structured, it is
fully compliant. We are well within the rules that govern
Russian companies."
Essar, controlled by the billionaire Ruia brothers, has
interests in oil and gas, steel, ports and power, and has been
under pressure from its lenders to reduce debts.
"It was an emotional decision, it was a very tough decision.
It was difficult decision for people involved in the company and
those who were involved in the business and building it," said
Ruia in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.
"We felt all in all, we were getting attractive valuations
and we decided to sell."
DEBT REDUCTION
Essar plans to use proceeds from the sale to offset some 50
percent of the debt on its group companies after the deal is
completed.
Ruia said the parent company's debt would be cut by some $5
billion and a further $5 billion would go towards trimming debt
at the operating company level.
Some of the proceeds from the transaction will be pumped
into existing businesses, said Ruia, adding that the group does
not have any plans to sell any of its other businesses in the
future or any plans to de-list them to gain more control.
Debt-laden Essar Steel, which owns a 10 million tonne steel
plant in the western state Gujarat, carries debt of over $5
billion and had been seeking to restructure its debt.
Ruia said Essar is working closely with the banks to work
out a restructuring plan and some of the funds raised via the
sale of Essar Oil would go into restructuring the operations of
Essar Steel.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Euan
Rocha, Greg Mahlich)