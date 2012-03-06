India's Essar in talks to raise up to $600 mln for BPO arm-sources

MUMBAI, March 6 The IT services arm of
Indian steel-to-oil conglomerate Essar Group is in talks to
raise $500 million to $600 million through a U.S. initial public
offering and the sale of a stake to private equity firms,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Essar's Aegis Ltd is in talks with private equity investors
including U.S.-based Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic to
raise as much as $200 million in an equity placement prior to an
IPO, sources said, declining to be named as they were not
authorised to speak to the media before public announcement.
Aegis aims to raise as much as $300 million to $400 million
in a U.S. listing, the sources said.
The parent of Aegis, Essar Group, is controlled by Indian
billionaire brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, and also controls
London-listed Essar Energy and has interests in steel,
ports and logistics.
An Essar spokesman said: "As a policy, Essar Group would not
like to comment on speculations."
Warburg Pincus declined to comment, while General Atlantic
did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Last month, Aegis's CEO said the company was planning to
raise between $300 million and $400 million through an IPO in
the United States, United Kingdom or India to expand its
business and research and development..