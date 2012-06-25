UPDATE 1-Essar Energy gets clearance for Mahan coal block

June 25 India-focused Essar Energy Plc
said it received provisional approval for forest clearance for
its Mahan coal block in India's Madhya Pradesh state, bringing
it a step closer to start mining operations at the site.
Essar Energy, which recently changed its accounting period,
also said its core earnings for the 15-month period ended March
31 was $737.1 million.
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2010, the company reported
core earnings of $697 million.
Essar Energy's power business has been restricted by delays
in securing clearances required for mining from captive coal
mines adjacent to its Mahan and Tori power projects.
"Significant further progress is still required in a number
of areas and we will be continuing our dialogue with both state
and central government to try and ensure this momentum is not
lost," Chief Executive Naresh Nayyar said in a statement.