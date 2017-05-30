Android creator unveils new phone, home assistant device

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator
of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new
company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone
and a home assistant device.
Palo Alto-based Essential said the new Essential Phone
features an edge-to-edge screen, a titanium-and-ceramic case and
dual cameras. The phone sells for $699 and will run the Android
operating system. The price pits it against high-end smartphones
including Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung's
Galaxy S8.
Essential also launched a household assistant called Home
that looks like an angled hockey puck with a screen. The device
will compete against the Amazon.com Echo and Alphabet's
Google Home speaker, which are powered by the Alexa
and the Google Assistant voice services respectively.
Essential confirmed the Home device will let the user choose
between Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. It was not immediately
clear how Siri would be available on Essential. While Amazon and
Google have released the software needed to embed their
assistants on devices they do not make, Apple has not done so.
Essential declined to elaborate on how it plans to embed
Siri on the device, and Apple declined to comment.
The Essential Home takes a page from Apple's privacy play
book. Like an iPhone, the Home will do much of the processing
for voice and image recognition on the device itself rather than
sending data to remote servers.
Essential also said the Home device will communicate with
home appliances like lights and thermostats directly over the
home network, rather than sending data to remote servers.
Apple's HomeKit system takes similar approach.
Rubin, Essential's CEO, co-founded Android and sold it to
Google in 2005. He ran Google's mobile efforts until 2013 before
a brief stint running the firm's robotics division. He left
Google in 2014 to focus on starting hardware companies.
Investors in Essential include Chinese tech company Tencent
Holdings, iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn
, Redpoint Ventures and Altimeter Capital.
Essential plans to announce a ship date for the devices in
the next few weeks. The company did not say whether it planned
to sell the phone directly to customers online or in physical
stores.
Essential for the first time revealed its staff on its
website, listing Wolfgang Muller as head of channel sales.
Muller previously ran North American retail operations for phone
maker HTC, according to his LinkedIn profile, suggesting that
Essential plans to sell phones through retail stores, carriers
or both.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)