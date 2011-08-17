San Miguel to buy Exxon stake in Malaysia's Esso-sources

KUALA LUMPUR/MANILA Aug 17 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is to buy ExxonMobil's entire 65 percent stake in Malaysia's Esso , two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

An agreement on the deal was signed on Wednesday morning and an announcement will be made later in the day, one of the sources told Reuters.

The value of the deal was not immediately available.

Esso owns a refinery in Port Dickson on the west coast of Malaysia as well as a chain of retail gas stations throughout the nation.

Esso shares fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 4.33 ringgit per share at the close of the morning trading session. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)