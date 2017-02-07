DCC to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian retail petrol station network

Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).

DCC, which markets fuels and related products, said the total consideration, along with the value of stock in tank at the date of acquisition, would be paid in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the final calendar quarter of 2017, the company said. ($1 = 8.2829 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)