DCC to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian retail petrol station network

BRIEF-Torex Gold reports a fatal accident
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is underway to determine cause of accident
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
DCC, which markets fuels and related products, said the total consideration, along with the value of stock in tank at the date of acquisition, would be paid in cash.
The transaction is expected to close in the final calendar quarter of 2017, the company said. ($1 = 8.2829 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by growth across its businesses.
TORONTO, May 25 Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.