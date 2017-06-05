Brazil antitrust watchdog imposes tougher terms to approve deal -sources

| SAO PAULO, June 5
SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade has demanded asset sales larger than initially expected by
the country's largest for-profit college operators, Kroton
Educacional SA and Estácio Participações SA, before
it will approve their merger, three people with knowledge of the
matter said on Monday.
Cristiane Alkmin, the deal's rapporteur within Cade, held
meetings with the companies' executives and lawyers two weeks
ago and signaled they would have to commit to selling a large
volume of assets, two of the sources said, asking for anonymity
to discuss the matter freely.
Options include selling college brand Anhanguera
Educacional, acquired in 2013 by Kroton, and Estácio
Participações brand, one of the sources said.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Cade had requested
the sale of Anhanguera to approve the merger.
The $1.7 billion Kroton bid was approved by Estacio´s
shareholders almost a year ago, and on Monday Brazil´s antitrust
watchdog delayed a key ruling on the tie-up.
One of the sources told Reuters that the ruling, originally
scheduled for June 7, had been moved to June 28. Newspaper O
Globo had earlier reported that the delay came at the request of
Kroton.
In February, a preliminary report by the watchdog´s economic
studies department said the deal could hamper competition and
lead to higher costs for consumers.
If Cade orders the companies to sell assets equivalent to
more than 25 percent of total revenue, one clause in the merger
agreement allows the parties to undo the deal without penalties,
two of the sources said.
Kroton and Estacio declined to
comment.
Shares of both companies were the lead decliners on Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index. Estacio shares fell 7 percent to 15.90
reais and Kroton closed down 3.2 percent to 13.65 reais.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Richard Chang)